Overview

Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Schneiderman works at Retina Center Northwest in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

