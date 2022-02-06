Overview

Dr. Todd Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.