Dr. Todd Schmidt, MD
Dr. Todd Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
OrthoAtlanta Stockbridge1240 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 300, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 506-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Dr. Schmidt has been my orthopedic Surgeon since 2017 when he performed my first knee replacement (Lt knee). then in 2019 Dr. Schmidt did my Rt. knee. Then in 2020 Dr. Schmidt operated on my Lt shoulder. Each time he and his staff were very caring, listened to how I described pain and very understanding. I have no pain in either joints that were operated on. My quality of life has been remarkable. I am seeing Dr. Schmidt about my Rt. hip now and can't wait to be relieved of the hip pain. Thank You Dr. Schmidt and your staff for everything.
Education & Certifications
- Shoulder Surg - Univ Western Ontariao
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Med College of Wisconsin
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS COLLEGE
