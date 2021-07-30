See All Dermatologists in Charleston, SC
Overview

Dr. Todd Schlesinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Schlesinger works at Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston
    2180 HENRY TECKLENBURG DR, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 556-8886
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston
    1364 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 556-8886
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Everyone I encountered in my visit was warm, friendly, and professional. I needed to get my first annual skin check and I searched high and low for a practice in the Lowcountry that had more than old white dudes for physicians. :-\ I was happy to find a diverse and lovely group at DLCC. Kia and Dr. Walker made the unnerving experience of getting naked in front a stranger much more tolerable. LOL. Thank y'all for my fabulous first experience at a dermatologist office! I will be sending everyone to see y'all!
    BJMcGuin — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. Todd Schlesinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538135280
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger works at Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Schlesinger’s profile.

    Dr. Schlesinger has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlesinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.

