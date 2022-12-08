Overview

Dr. Todd Ryan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Ryan works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.