Dr. Todd Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Russell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vein Care - Sylvania5700 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-2090Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My visit with Dr. Russell was exceptional as I expected it to be, having met him in the care of my father in 2004. He was very informative on my health questions and very patient with all of them. I've very thankful he'll be available in any future needs that may arise in my health care.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1043219496
- The Cleveland Clinic
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Wright State University
