Dr. Todd Rumsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Rumsey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from Indiana University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Womens Health Advantage2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 482-8241
Women's Health Advantage6418 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 432-4400
Cameron Obgyn306 E Maumee St Ste 101, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 667-5670Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Women's Health Advantage11141 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 432-4400
Women's Health Advantage3250 Intertech Dr Ste B, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 432-4400
Cameron OB/GYN2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 112, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 667-5670
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
First time meeting Dr. Rumsey Great experience- nice office and very kind staff. Dr Rumsey was very personable, easy to talk to and of course professional inspiring confidence. He came highly recommended and I understand why !
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1336139062
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Indiana University - School of Medicine
- Depauw University
Dr. Rumsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rumsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rumsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumsey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.