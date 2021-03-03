See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Todd Rumsey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Rumsey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from Indiana University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.

Dr. Rumsey works at Summit Pain Management in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Angola, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Advantage
    2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 482-8241
  2. 2
    Women's Health Advantage
    6418 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-4400
  3. 3
    Cameron Obgyn
    306 E Maumee St Ste 101, Angola, IN 46703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 667-5670
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Women's Health Advantage
    11141 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-4400
  5. 5
    Women's Health Advantage
    3250 Intertech Dr Ste B, Angola, IN 46703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-4400
  6. 6
    Cameron OB/GYN
    2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 112, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 667-5670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cameron Memorial Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2021
    First time meeting Dr. Rumsey Great experience- nice office and very kind staff. Dr Rumsey was very personable, easy to talk to and of course professional inspiring confidence. He came highly recommended and I understand why !
    Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Todd Rumsey, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1336139062
    Education & Certifications

    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Indiana University - School of Medicine
    • Depauw University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Rumsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rumsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rumsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rumsey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

