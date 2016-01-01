Overview

Dr. Todd Rosenblat, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenblat works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.