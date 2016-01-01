See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Todd Rosenblat, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Todd Rosenblat, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenblat works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erythropoietin Test
Genital Herpes
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Insomnia
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Pancytopenia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acquired Pure Red Cell Aplasia
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Aplastic Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Blepharitis
Blood Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Leukemia
Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cryoglobulinemia
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Thrombocytopenia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hairy Cell Leukemia
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lymphoblastic Lymphoma
Lymphocytosis
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myelofibrosis
Myeloma
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Thalassemia
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Todd Rosenblat, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053552943
    Fellowship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Dr. Todd Rosenblat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenblat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenblat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenblat works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenblat’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenblat has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

