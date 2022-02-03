Dr. Todd Rochman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rochman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Rochman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Rochman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Esat Orange Psychiatric Associates, LLP.400 Stony Brook Ct Ste 1, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 565-0600
I’ve been seeing Dr. Rochman for a few years and he is a great doctor who I can tell really cares about his patients . If I didn’t find Dr. Rochman I’m not sure where I would be today…. He is one of the great ones
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Rochman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rochman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rochman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochman.
