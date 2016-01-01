Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Roberts, DO
Overview
Dr. Todd Roberts, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
Trivalley Ear Nose Throat25150 Hancock Ave Ste 204, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-8222
Rancho Springs Medical Center25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-8222
Temecula Valley Hospital31700 Temecula Pkwy, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 698-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Todd Roberts, DO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
