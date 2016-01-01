See All Otolaryngologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Todd Roberts, DO

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Todd Roberts, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. 

Dr. Roberts works at North County ENT in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trivalley Ear Nose Throat
    25150 Hancock Ave Ste 204, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-8222
  2. 2
    Rancho Springs Medical Center
    25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-8222
  3. 3
    Temecula Valley Hospital
    31700 Temecula Pkwy, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Malignant Otitis Externa
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Todd Roberts, DO

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962722108
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

