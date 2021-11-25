Dr. Todd Rimington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Rimington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Rimington, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Locations
Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 631-7898
Lutheran General Professional Building1875 Dempster St Ste 605, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (773) 631-7898
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HFN
- Humana
- PHCS
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Rimington performed 3 different procedures on my arm. Very polite and informative as to what to expect. Very caring
About Dr. Todd Rimington, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144471160
Education & Certifications
- Agh/Pittsburgh University-Hand, Upper Extremity and Microvascular Surgery
- Georgetown University Hospital-Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
