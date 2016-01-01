Overview

Dr. Todd Richardson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Richardson works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy, Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.