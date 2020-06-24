Overview

Dr. Todd Rave, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rave works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Oconto Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.