Dr. Todd Rau, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Todd Rau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They graduated from American University of The Caribbean Plymouth, Montserrat and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.

Dr. Rau works at Rau Plastic Surgery in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Todd C. Rau, M.D.
    1467 Ford St, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 792-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Redlands Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Type Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
Basal Type Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Cancer

Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 23, 2022
    After researching & consulting with over 10 surgeons. It was the easy choice to have Dr Rau complete my tummy tuck. During my consult I originally was thinking of a breast augmentation as well but after discussing what the best course of action would be I decided on just having a tummy tuck now & will revisit the breast augmentation at a later time. This was one of the major deciding factors as Dr Rau took his time explaining everything & going over every question and concern I had regarding these procedures. He explained everything in such great detail I left the consult with 0 additional questions. The entire office staff is amazing, welcoming & you can feel the care they provide each and every patient & even to my husband who has been by my side in this journey. Fast forward to 9 days post op and I’m still amazed everyday after my procedure how different I feel & look. As I can definitely say my confidence is being restored & I am so thankful for everything
    Stephanie E. — Apr 23, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Rau, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1023030319
    Education & Certifications

    • St Agnes Hospital Baltimore
    • Penn State University Hershey Mc
    • American University of The Caribbean Plymouth, Montserrat
    • University Of California-Davis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Rau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

