Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

