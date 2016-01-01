Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Rasmussen works at
Locations
1
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 577-5293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093725707
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin&Found
- Wilford Hall Arb Med Ctr
- Mayo Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester

