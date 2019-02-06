Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rambasek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.
Dr. Rambasek works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Health Services, Inc. - Sandusky2500 W Strub Rd Ste 360, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-6161
ENT and Allergy Health Services14701 Detroit Ave Ste 730, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 221-4900
ENT and Allergy Health Services5056 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 282-5910
ENT and Allergy Health Services1221 Hayes Ave Ste G, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 609-1800
ENT and Allergy Health Servides3600 Kolbe Rd Ste 227, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 282-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rambasek is EXCEPTIONAL in his care, practice, and relationship with his patients. He answered every questions that I had and made sure that I understood all that we had discussed during our visit. He showed me how to use my inhaler and didn't rush a single thing. We discussed my overall health--not just allergens. He kept me well past my appointment time (and well past his own office hours, I imagine) because he was that thorough. I have never felt so valued as a patient before in my life.
About Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093814220
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
Dr. Rambasek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rambasek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rambasek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rambasek works at
Dr. Rambasek has seen patients for Angioedema, Hives and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rambasek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rambasek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rambasek.
