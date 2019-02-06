See All Allergists & Immunologists in Sandusky, OH
Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.

Dr. Rambasek works at ENT and Allergy Health Services, Inc. in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema, Hives and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Health Services, Inc. - Sandusky
    2500 W Strub Rd Ste 360, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 626-6161
  2. 2
    ENT and Allergy Health Services
    14701 Detroit Ave Ste 730, Lakewood, OH 44107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 221-4900
  3. 3
    ENT and Allergy Health Services
    5056 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 282-5910
  4. 4
    ENT and Allergy Health Services
    1221 Hayes Ave Ste G, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 609-1800
  5. 5
    ENT and Allergy Health Servides
    3600 Kolbe Rd Ste 227, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 282-5910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 06, 2019
    Dr. Rambasek is EXCEPTIONAL in his care, practice, and relationship with his patients. He answered every questions that I had and made sure that I understood all that we had discussed during our visit. He showed me how to use my inhaler and didn't rush a single thing. We discussed my overall health--not just allergens. He kept me well past my appointment time (and well past his own office hours, I imagine) because he was that thorough. I have never felt so valued as a patient before in my life.
    Ms. L in Cleveland, OH — Feb 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD
    About Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093814220
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rambasek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rambasek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rambasek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rambasek has seen patients for Angioedema, Hives and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rambasek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rambasek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rambasek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rambasek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rambasek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

