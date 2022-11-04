Dr. Todd Pusateri, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pusateri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Pusateri, DDS
Overview
Dr. Todd Pusateri, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Dentistry.
Locations
First Dental PA251 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale By the Sea, FL 33308 Directions (954) 799-0495
First Dental8 W Gartner Rd Ste 168, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (331) 207-1765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pusateri really takes time to listen and carefully considers his plan of treatment so that you are getting the best care without getting anything you really don't need. You can feel how much he cares about his patients.
About Dr. Todd Pusateri, DDS
- Dentistry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
