Overview

Dr. Todd Pusateri, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Dentistry.



Dr. Pusateri works at First Dental in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

