Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulerwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Pulerwitz works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 19 Bradhurst Avenue19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 593-7800
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd # W100, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (914) 277-4367
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pulerwitz?
Smart, listens, takes time, re-assuring, caring, responsive.
About Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922053958
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cornell University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulerwitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulerwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulerwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulerwitz works at
Dr. Pulerwitz has seen patients for Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulerwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pulerwitz speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulerwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulerwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulerwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulerwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.