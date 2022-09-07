Overview

Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Pulerwitz works at ColumbiaDoctors Medical Group in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.