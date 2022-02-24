Dr. Todd Prier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Prier, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Prier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Prier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverside Surgical169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 352-3550Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prier?
I appreciate dr.prier because, he has an excellent bedside manner. He cares about his paitents,n listens to their concerns n gives his best observation n recommendations to paitent.
About Dr. Todd Prier, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174625651
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- American University of the Caribbean
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prier works at
Dr. Prier has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Thyroid Nodule and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Prier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.