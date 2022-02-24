Overview

Dr. Todd Prier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Prier works at Lourdes Urology in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Thyroid Nodule and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.