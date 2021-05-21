Overview

Dr. Todd Price, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Price works at Todd Price - 915 Gessner Road Suite 620 in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.