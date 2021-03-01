Dr. Todd Pesek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Pesek, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Pesek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Locations
Vital Health Partners24700 Center Ridge Rd Ste 220, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 571-0006
Harold J. Bowersox D.o. Inc34950 Chardon Rd Ste 206, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome got me off meds
About Dr. Todd Pesek, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1669627816
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pesek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pesek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pesek works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesek.
