Dr. Todd Perkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Perkins, MD is a dermatologist in Washington, DC. Dr. Perkins completed a residency at Rush University Medical Center. He currently practices at Metroderm DC. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Edward H. Stolar MD PC1712 I St NW Ste 712, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 659-2223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Todd Perkins, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982641148
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
