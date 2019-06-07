Overview

Dr. Todd Peavy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital



Dr. Peavy works at MDVIP - Lake Charles, Louisiana in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.