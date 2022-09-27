Overview

Dr. Todd Patrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Patrick works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.