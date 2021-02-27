Overview

Dr. Todd Parnes, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otorhinolaryngology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Parnes works at Parnes, Todd DR in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.