Dr. Todd Panarese, MD

Oncology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Todd Panarese, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Med Ctr

Dr. Panarese works at Cancer Care Centers Of Brevard in Merritt Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Centers Of Brevard
    215 Cone Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 453-7440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Colorectal Cancer
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
ENT Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Pancreatic Cancer
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Urinary Hesitancy
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gum Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Malaise and Fatigue
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mastodynia
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Mycosis Fungoides
Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Dr P. addressed all questions and completely explained process/side effects. Every member of the staff has been kind, caring, and knowledgeable in all aspects of treatment. Communication is excellent and their positive attitude makes a bad situation tolerable. If you unlucky enough to need this type of treatment Dr. P. and his staff are who you want treating you.
    DL — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Panarese, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1427125053
    Education & Certifications

    • St Barnabas Med Ctr
    • Brooke Army Medical Center
    • Manhattanville College
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Panarese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panarese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panarese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panarese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panarese works at Cancer Care Centers Of Brevard in Merritt Island, FL. View the full address on Dr. Panarese’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Panarese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panarese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panarese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panarese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

