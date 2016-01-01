Dr. Todd Palumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Palumbo, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Palumbo, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Cedar Hills Hospital10300 SW Eastridge St, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 944-5000
Champaign Dental Group10700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy Ste 350, Beaverton, OR 97005 Directions (971) 279-2067
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Todd Palumbo, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073629010
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
