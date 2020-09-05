Dr. Todd Orchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Orchard, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Orchard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Lincoln Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgical Arts4400 Lucile Dr Ste 103, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 483-2572Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Lincoln Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Orchard is caring and patient, he has a gentle personality that I appreciated him. I met him after being diagnosed with breast cancer. His office opened once on a Sunday for me and was always available to me, we had telehealth phone appointments during Covid 19. I believe in him and he never gave me any reason to question my belief. He is a wonderful plastic surgeon, and I recommend him whole heartedly. I appreciate and thank him.
About Dr. Todd Orchard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578588257
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Gen Surg
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- University of North Dakota
