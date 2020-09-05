See All Plastic Surgeons in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Todd Orchard, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Todd Orchard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Lincoln Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Orchard works at Plastic Surgical Arts in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgical Arts
    4400 Lucile Dr Ste 103, Lincoln, NE 68516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 483-2572
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • Lincoln Surgical Hospital

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 05, 2020
    Dr Orchard is caring and patient, he has a gentle personality that I appreciated him. I met him after being diagnosed with breast cancer. His office opened once on a Sunday for me and was always available to me, we had telehealth phone appointments during Covid 19. I believe in him and he never gave me any reason to question my belief. He is a wonderful plastic surgeon, and I recommend him whole heartedly. I appreciate and thank him.
    Marie wilson — Sep 05, 2020
    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578588257
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Gen Surg
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Dakota
