Overview

Dr. Todd Officer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CHI St. Joseph's Health and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Officer works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

