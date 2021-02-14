Dr. Todd Odom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Odom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Odom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Odom works at
Locations
Colon and Rectal Associates of Texas1705 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-0430
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In 2019 Dr. Odom operated on me for Diverticulitis. He is a great surgeon as well as being a great person. He treated me with caring and dignity. I would recommend him to anyone who has any type of colon problems. He is a very kind and humble doctor. My case was pretty severe and I thank God and Dr. Odom for my quick recovery after surgery.
About Dr. Todd Odom, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801860952
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odom works at
Dr. Odom has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Odom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.