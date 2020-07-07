See All Neurosurgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. Todd Nida, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Todd Nida, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Todd Nida, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Nida works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Link, MD
Dr. Michael Link, MD
10 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Benjamin Elder, MD
Dr. Benjamin Elder, MD
4 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
8 (21)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    44200 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 784-3667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acute Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Dimension Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nida?

    Jul 07, 2020
    I had cervical fusion less than one year ago. Dr Nida was very kind and professional. The recovery was tough since I was in between spacer sizes, but i am much better now. Dr. Nida was extremely respectful of his patient's time. I never once waited more than a few minutes to see him. Following my surgery I was having a lot of nausea. Dr Nida returned my call on a Sunday and prescribed anti-nausea medication for me immediately. He seems to be a very thorough and caring surgeon.
    — Jul 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Nida, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Todd Nida, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nida to family and friends

    Dr. Nida's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nida

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Todd Nida, MD.

    About Dr. Todd Nida, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114914835
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Nida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nida has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Todd Nida, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.