Overview

Dr. Todd Nida, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Nida works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.