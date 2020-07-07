Dr. Todd Nida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Nida, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Michigan Head & Spine Institute29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (877) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan Head & Spine Institute44200 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 784-3667
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Dimension Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had cervical fusion less than one year ago. Dr Nida was very kind and professional. The recovery was tough since I was in between spacer sizes, but i am much better now. Dr. Nida was extremely respectful of his patient's time. I never once waited more than a few minutes to see him. Following my surgery I was having a lot of nausea. Dr Nida returned my call on a Sunday and prescribed anti-nausea medication for me immediately. He seems to be a very thorough and caring surgeon.
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Washington Hospital Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN
