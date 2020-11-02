Dr. Todd Muneses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muneses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Muneses, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Muneses, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Muneses works at
Locations
Wellspan Behavioral Health Services At Edgar Square1101 Edgar St Ste A, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 851-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been working with him for years. Thoughtful, responsive and i feel good. He is open to discussing treatment options and I think he is fantastic.
About Dr. Todd Muneses, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275573032
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
