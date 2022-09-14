Dr. Todd Morrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Morrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Morrow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Morrow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donald B Perlman MD741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-7206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
TomorrowsFace47 Maple St Ste 302, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 520-7204
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrow?
Excellent experience Dr Morrow is a great would highly recommend
About Dr. Todd Morrow, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1063418549
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Rutgers-UMDNJ|UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morrow using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrow works at
Dr. Morrow speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.