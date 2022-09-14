See All Plastic Surgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Todd Morrow, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Morrow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Morrow works at ADVANCED CARE ONCOLOGY AND HEMATOLOGY AS in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Donald B Perlman MD
    741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7206
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    TomorrowsFace
    47 Maple St Ste 302, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Todd Morrow, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1063418549
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Toronto
Residency
  • UMDNJ - University Hospital
Internship
  • Rutgers-UMDNJ|UMDNJ - University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Morrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.