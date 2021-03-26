Dr. Todd Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Morgan, MD
Dr. Todd Morgan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Comprehensive Cancer Ctr Onclgy1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5913, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-8902
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
I had bladder cancer and was taken care of very well I appreciated everything he and his team did for me I couldn't have had any better thanks team
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Washington
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Harvard University
- Urology
