Dr. Todd Morehouse, DO
Dr. Todd Morehouse, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group108 Cowpath Rd Ste 2, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morehouse spoke to me straight and he really knows his field as a ENT specialist. I had sinus surgery in the Norristown Office and was awake and comfortable. He used an implant called "Sinuva" that keeps polyps away and I have had the best two years of my life. I have struggled with sinus issues all my life up until now. he fixed me after multiple surgeries and specialist give me temporary relief. I highly recommend Dr. Morehouse and the Sinuva Implant Surgery.
About Dr. Todd Morehouse, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Morehouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morehouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morehouse has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morehouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morehouse speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Morehouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehouse.
