Dr. Todd Morehouse, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (44)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Morehouse, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Morehouse works at Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group
    108 Cowpath Rd Ste 2, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 44 ratings
Patient Ratings (44)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(17)
Jan 19, 2022
Dr. Morehouse spoke to me straight and he really knows his field as a ENT specialist. I had sinus surgery in the Norristown Office and was awake and comfortable. He used an implant called "Sinuva" that keeps polyps away and I have had the best two years of my life. I have struggled with sinus issues all my life up until now. he fixed me after multiple surgeries and specialist give me temporary relief. I highly recommend Dr. Morehouse and the Sinuva Implant Surgery.
Bill Kiley — Jan 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Todd Morehouse, DO
About Dr. Todd Morehouse, DO

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1376644997
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Internship
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Morehouse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morehouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morehouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morehouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morehouse works at Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Morehouse’s profile.

Dr. Morehouse has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morehouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

44 patients have reviewed Dr. Morehouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehouse.

