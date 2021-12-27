Overview

Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Moldawer works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.