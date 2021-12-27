See All Spine Surgeons in Van Nuys, CA
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Moldawer works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys
    6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Congenital Spine Disorders
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Congenital Spine Disorders

Treatment frequency



Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Spine Disorders Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 27, 2021
    Doctor Moldawer is a HERO
    Jeff — Dec 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841226370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine/Saint Lukes Episcopal Health System
    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldawer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moldawer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moldawer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moldawer works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moldawer’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldawer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldawer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moldawer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moldawer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

