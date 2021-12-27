Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldawer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Moldawer is a HERO
About Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1841226370
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine/Saint Lukes Episcopal Health System
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
