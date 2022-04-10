See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Todd Miner, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Miner, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Miner works at Colorado Joint Replacement for Centura Orthopedics in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Joint Replacement for Centura Orthopedics
    2535 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 372-0935
  2. 2
    Colorado Joint Replacement
    9695 S Yosemite St Ste 255C, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 524-1367
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Arthritis
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 10, 2022
    Dr. Miner deserves 5 stars. He takes his time, explains things so the patient understands and truly cares about his patient's outcomes. The important thing also is that Dr. Miner listens. Can't say enough good about him and his PAs! Great team!
    — Apr 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Todd Miner, MD
    About Dr. Todd Miner, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952382061
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cen Dupage Hosp/Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
    Internship
    • U Ut Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Miner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Miner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

