Dr. Todd Michener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Michener works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in West Chester, PA with other offices in Kennett Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.