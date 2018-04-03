Dr. Todd Meyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Meyer, DO
Dr. Todd Meyer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.
Ascension Medical Group1501 S Madison St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 730-4435
Ascension Ne Wisconsin Inc1550 Midway Pl, Menasha, WI 54952 Directions (920) 727-8000
Ingenuity First - Eap444 N Westhill Blvd, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 969-1768
Ascension Northeast Wisconsin St. Elizabeth Hospital1506 S Oneida St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 738-2000
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Meyer was recommended to me, and working with him was a pleasure. My 2.5 year problem was solved in 1 minor surgery in 20 minutes.
About Dr. Todd Meyer, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306863014
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
