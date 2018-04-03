Overview

Dr. Todd Meyer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Meyer works at Ascension Medical Group in Appleton, WI with other offices in Menasha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.