Dr. Todd Mekles, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (163)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Mekles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK.

Dr. Mekles works at NYC Psychiatric Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYC Pyschiatric Associates
    353 Lexington Ave Rm 800, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 391-0076

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (151)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
    About Dr. Todd Mekles, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326339680
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Mekles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mekles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mekles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mekles works at NYC Psychiatric Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mekles’s profile.

    163 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

