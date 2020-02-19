Overview

Dr. Todd Marcus, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Marcus works at Lakes Surgeon Care in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.