Dr. Todd Maraist, MD

Neurology
3 (51)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Todd Maraist, MD is a Neurology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas, San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Maraist works at CHI St. Joseph Health Neurology Associates in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI St. Joseph Health Neurology Associates
    1730 Birmingham Rd # 100, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 51 ratings
Patient Ratings (51)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(23)
Nov 24, 2021
Dr Maraist has saved me from unnecessary surgery for my neck. He has been compassionate and always would make me feel like I didn’t need to rush. He has been one of my favorite doctors.
Linda Holleman — Nov 24, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Todd Maraist, MD
  • Neurology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1467560029
Education & Certifications

  • University Hospital S Tx Med Center
  • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
  • University of Texas, San Antonio
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

