Dr. Todd Maltese, DO

Neurology
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Maltese, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Ronkonkoma, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ/Sch Osteo Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Maltese works at Think Acupuncture in Ronkonkoma, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid-Suffolk Neurology
    650 Hawkins Ave Ste 7, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 737-0055
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 23, 2021
    I have been to so many doctors and have suffered from Debilitating migraines since five years old...until I started seeing Dr. Maltese. whether it was a mild or severe..I always had some sort of headache everyday. Its a miserable way to live and I know many of other women have the same issues... I am telling you give Dr. Maltese a try.....I Thank god every day that I found him. Trust me Ive been to alot of neurologists in my day. To have days without headaches is something I thought was never going to happen until I died.
    Denise Antonette — Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Todd Maltese, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255521456
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Internship
    • Morristown Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ/Sch Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • The College of New Jersey
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Maltese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maltese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maltese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maltese works at Think Acupuncture in Ronkonkoma, NY. View the full address on Dr. Maltese’s profile.

    Dr. Maltese has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maltese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maltese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maltese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

