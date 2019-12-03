Dr. Todd Malan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Malan, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Malan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BEAUMONT HOSPITAL / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Malan works at
Locations
Innovative Cosmetic Surgery Ctr7425 E Shea Blvd Ste 107, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 998-7999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I have been long time patients of Dr. Malan. I’ve had stem cell therapy treatment for osteoarthritis of the knees and adrenal insufficiency with great success. My husband had male gynecomastia surgery recently and is very pleased with the results. Dr. Malan is honest and explains everything in great detail. Nice staff and ambiance too. We would happily recommend Dr. Malan to our friends and family with confidence.
About Dr. Todd Malan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962573139
Education & Certifications
- BEAUMONT HOSPITAL / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malan works at
Dr. Malan speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.