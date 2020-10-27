Overview

Dr. Todd Majeski, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Majeski works at White Pines Physical Rehabilitation in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.