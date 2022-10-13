Overview

Dr. Todd Luellen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.



Dr. Luellen works at Steiner, Larry W Dr in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.