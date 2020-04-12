Dr. Todd Locher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Locher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Locher, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Locations
David L Capaccio DO Pllc2055 W Hospital Dr Ste 205, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 575-6944
Oro Valley Hospital1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 575-6944
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
We had a great visit, he listened and gave us his input on what he thought we should do next. We were very happy with our visit. We felt he cared about my husbands issues. We love the staff and they have always most helpful with us.
About Dr. Todd Locher, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942300124
Education & Certifications
- Univ VT
- U NM
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Locher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Locher has seen patients for Pneumonia, Partial Lung Collapse and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Locher speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Locher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locher.
