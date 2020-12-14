Dr. Todd Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Liu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Ocean Speciality Physicians1100 Route 72 W Ste 305, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-9841
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group OB/GYN - Forked River730 Lacey Rd Ste G08, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 693-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hey is an amazing doctor that actually takes the time to sit with you for how ever long to make sure you understand. Had to get part of my cervix taking out and from start to finish he was there making sure I was ok. Just make sure when you get the reminder card in the mail you go. He gets on you but in a good way. He wants to make sure your taking care of yourself. I first met him when he delivered my sister's kids 20 years ago and wouldn't change doctors at all. Amazing doctor and human.
About Dr. Todd Liu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
