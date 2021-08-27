Dr. Lindquist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Lindquist, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Lindquist, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Millennium Physician Group400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-1171Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time, friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. A pleasant experience.
About Dr. Todd Lindquist, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
