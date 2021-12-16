Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Levine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
John E Hensler MD PC5070 N 40th St Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 258-5064
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm7242 E Osborn Rd Ste 400, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-3354
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Levine took time to listen to my complex medical history. He was very articulate and asked good questions to really ascertain what my goals were and which symptoms bothered me most. He really cares about his patients. Such a good bed side manner is rare in specialists who work with rare diseases that are hard to treat and don't necessarily have a cure. They sometimes get burned out working with patients who are so complicated but Dr. Levine appears to love what he does. It took a while to get in to see him, but I don't mind. The best doctors are usually popular for a reason and I take the longer wait as evidence that he's good at what he does.
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
