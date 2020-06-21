Dr. Todd Levin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Levin, DO
Overview
Dr. Todd Levin, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Jefferson Health Haddonfield Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good he is excellent a good Doctor
About Dr. Todd Levin, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
